Ballet lessons help residents dance through their retirement

After retiring, some residents take up dancing, including forms more common among young girls.
“Sometimes they never had the opportunity when they were young and wanted to,” said Carolyn Hosman, who teaches ballet classes for the Enrichment Academy.
Beginning Level 1 is intended for people who never took ballet lessons before. Some had a few ballet lessons when they were young but want to start over. For those who know some basics and want to continue, she also teaches Beginning Level 2 and Ballet: Continuing. All are six-week sessions.
She will teach weekly Ballet: Beginning Level 1 classes for the Enrichment Academy again starting Aug. 3 at Fenney Recreation Center, and Aug. 7 at Saddlebrook Recreation Center.
