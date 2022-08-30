Ballet course keeps Villagers on their toes

Bonnie Rae Cypher calls herself a “career beginner,” which may help explain why she finds herself back in Ballet for Beginners for the sixth time.
The Village of Woodbury resident keeps coming back to perfect her technique, and she usually brings friends that participate with her.
“I plan to keep taking it because it feels like an exercise class every week,” Cypher said. “There are four or five of us that keep taking this because we love it so much.”
Kim Daniels, of the Village El Cortez, is a more traditional beginner. She enjoys activities that keep her mindful and in the moment, and she hopes ballet will do that for her.
Both students come with the same goals, though: They want to improve their balance, posture and focus.
