Baker House gets ready for busy spring

Cheryl Curinga, of the Village of Poinciana, serves drinks to guests at a Victorian Tea Party at the Baker House in Wildwood.

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

The Historic Baker House in Wildwood offers more than a step back in time — it’s also a venue for afternoon tea, the site of a “murder” and more.

The house, which was built in 1886, is hosting events that support the preservation of the site, including Spirited Ladies of the Baker House Friday, a vintage clothing exhibit March 21, a murder mystery night March 31 and a Victorian-style tea April 4.

Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.