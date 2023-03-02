Baker House gets ready for busy spring

The Historic Baker House in Wildwood offers more than a step back in time — it’s also a venue for afternoon tea, the site of a “murder” and more.
The house, which was built in 1886, is hosting events that support the preservation of the site, including Spirited Ladies of the Baker House Friday, a vintage clothing exhibit March 21, a murder mystery night March 31 and a Victorian-style tea April 4.
