Baker House docent creates spooky tour

A state senator, stained glass windows and a maid named Sweets all make up the mythos of the Baker House in Wildwood.
Built in 1890, the historic home played host to six generations of the Baker family. Medium and docent Deborah Hollingsworth believes, however, that many of its residents are still there — at least in spirit.
Audiences learned more about her inklings during the Spirited Ladies of the Baker House tour, which took place March 3.
