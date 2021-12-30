Backstory: Sue Ann Baker

Earlier this month, Sue Ann Baker posted a special message on Facebook.
“Thank you to the U.S. Secret Service for sending all of the first five women flowers to celebrate our 50th anniversary of being sworn in as special agents,” the Village of Duval resident wrote. “There are 520+ women agents now. We are all so proud to have served.”
Baker was one of the first five women to serve as members of the U.S. Secret Service, the federal law enforcement agency that, among other duties, protects U.S. political leaders, their families and foreign dignitaries. But when she moved to the Washington, D.C., area after graduating from Ohio University, the Secret Service was far from her mind. “I worked as an adult conference coordinator for the University of Maryland,” she said. “One conference I was involved with was attended by senior members of the Cleveland Police Department. A few of the officers recommended that I should look into becoming a police officer. I’m not sure why they did, but I heeded their advice.”
