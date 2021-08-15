Backstory: Mark Steven Schmidt

Mark Steven Schmidt is expanding his diaphragm and his musical teaching toolbox when it comes to working with Villagers.
Having performed in a large variety of shows ranging from tenor to opera, he dedicates a lot of his time to his performances.
Since coming to The Villages, he has been involved in a variety of activities, including performing at driveway concerts to raise money for various charities and in a few shows with the theatrical and musical groups. He's even taught singing lessons.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
