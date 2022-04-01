"Back to Jesus" revival planned for Oxford later this month

One by one, participants in the Feb. 18 meeting of the committee preparing the upcoming “Back to Jesus Revival” at Brown’s Country Market in Oxford stepped up to help make it a reality.
“We’ll put up the money to provide a bounce house and other entertainment for the kids,” said Shannon Marshall, associate pastor of Sacred Fire Church in Belleview.
“We will make a financial donation, and provide English- and Spanish-language Bibles to give to guests,” said the Rev. Jim Keough, of The Congregational Church in Summerfield.
“And, through my counseling service, we will provide the funding to pay for using the property,” said Pastor Isaac Deas, of New Bethel Community Church in Summerfield, who also has a faith-based counseling service in Tavares. “Now is the time for this revival to happen.”
