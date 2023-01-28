Back seats and a frunk ignite his Porsche love

Gary Kukla became a Porsche enthusiast when he learned the German high-performance sports cars have back seats.
The Village of Dunedin resident and his wife had matching Corvettes for a number of years, but needed more space after having kids. After selling the Corvettes, Kukla began to miss owning a sports car and discovered that Porsches have back seats.
“I went to look at a Porsche one day and ended up buying (because of) the back seats,” Kukla said with a laugh. “I still own that same Porsche.”
