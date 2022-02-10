Back Porch Restaurant set to open at Mulberry

Philippe Villain and his staff at VO Hospitality are making their mark in The Villages — starting with the Back Porch, which will open at 8761 SE Mulberry Lane in Mulberry Grove Plaza at the beginning of March.
Villain and co-owner Kevin O'Donnell, who also own several restaurants in the Orlando area, are working to bring several of their restaurants to The Villages.
They're hiring for the Back Porch and preparing for the grand opening.
Read this story and many others in today's Daily Sun
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.