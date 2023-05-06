Back on track and still going the distance

Barbie Laughlin, of the Village of Woodbury, won gold medals in the 800 and 1,500 meters in the women’s 65-69 age group at this year’s Villages Senior Games.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Barbie Laughlin could have decided track and field wasn’t meant to be when she injured her hamstring two years ago. “I’m not sure you ever heal a hamstring,” the Village of Woodbury resident said. “It’s just always (there).” The injury caused Laughlin to sit out The Villages Senior Games in 2022. A year later, she took The H.G. Morse Range track with vengeance, winning gold in both the 800 and 1,500 meters in the women’s 65-69 age division.

