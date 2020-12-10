‘Bach to Broadway’ delights in 300 years of classical, pop music

Gary Powell, David Paul Rowan and Ryan Loeckel took their audience on a journey through time Wednesday night.
It was their final performance of “Bach to Broadway,” spanning 300 years of music and multiple genres at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
As the curtains parted, Loeckel and Rowan joined together for a rendition of “We Can Do It” from “The Producers.”
Rowan and Loeckel provided violin and vocals for the show, with Powell on piano.
“Welcome, welcome, welcome to ‘Bach to Broadway,’” Loeckel said. “It’s so wonderful to see all of you in live spaces again. And such a star-studded crowd,” he added, referencing the cardboard cutouts of popular figures that filled seats in the socially-distanced crowd.
