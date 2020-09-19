Babette’s raises money for lake cares food pantry

Babette’s Furniture & Home’s donation to Lake Cares Food Pantry is already at work.
“What they were able to do is already helping struggling families,” said Ruthie Haffner, director of development at Lake Cares Food Pantry.
The food pantry, located in Mount Dora, provides food and other necessary items to people in Lake County who need assistance. The pantry recently received a donation of $8,140.11 from Babette’s.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.