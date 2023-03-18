Award-winning cartoonist speaks at ministry event

Gary Varvel has worked in and around Indianapolis for much of his adult life, but he likes what he sees in The Villages.
“I played my first round of golf here last week,” the popular cartoonist and speaker said. “It’s so peaceful here. I can see why people want to live here.”
Varvel, who served as an editorial cartoonist for the Indianapolis Star newspaper for about 25 years and won the Reuben Award in 2010 for Best Editorial Cartoonist by the National Cartoonists Society, was the guest of honor March 11 at a special men’s ministry event hosted at New Life Christian Church in Wildwood.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.