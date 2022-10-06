Award-winning artist to perform at The Sharon

With four decades of experience, five Grammy awards and over 10 million albums sold, Christopher Cross is bringing audiences an exciting show with recognizable hits. Cross' performance at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center will be a part of his 40th Anniversary Tour, which celebrates the release of his first album "Christopher Cross" around 1980. Audiences can see Cross in concert at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 at The Sharon. Tickets start at $85 and are available online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office Location.
