Aviv hosts Resolutions for a Healthier You

Treating stroke, long COVID and PTSD, to name a few, Aviv Clinics at the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood aims to stay at the forefront of innovation in medicine.
And innovation isn’t the only aspect of health Aviv stays ahead of the game on — at noon Wednesday at Cebert Wealth.Aaron Tribby, the head of physical performance at Aviv Clinics, will host an educational event on getting a jumpstart on one’s New Years resolutions titled “Lunch & Learn: Resolutions for a Healthier You: Why ‘Weight’?”
“A lot of people struggle with New Year’s resolutions. This is an opportunity to get a head start on some changes and provide guidance around ways to be more successful,” he said.
Kristin Hall, who works with business development and marketing for the clinic, said Aviv hopes to provide valuable information for those coming down to The Villages in time for the holidays.
“This is the first time we are presenting this seminar,” she said.
