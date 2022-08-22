Aviation program takes flight at Leesburg High School

Leesburg High School is offering an exciting new program to its students this school year.
Through a partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Lake County Schools began offering aviation programs at some of its high schools last year. Leesburg High has joined the program and now offers dual-enrollment aviation classes.
“For Leesburg High School, our new aeronautical program is another example of our commitment to excellence and providing our academic scholars opportunities to experience new career paths,” said Leesburg Principal Michael A. Randolph.
Leesburg High joins East Ridge, South Lake and Eustis high schools, which are expanding their existing aviation programs.
The classes at Leesburg are being taught by Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps teachers Maj. Glenn Tussing and Master Sgt. Charles Muston. Both are veterans of the United States Air Force.
