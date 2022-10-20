Auxiliary Foundation president retiring after almost 10 years

The president of the UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation is retiring after almost 10 years of serving his community.
At the foundation’s annual dinner Oct. 13, Dick Campbell presented a check for $1 million to the hospital.
“I am so proud of the hundreds of volunteers and all the different departments people help out in,” said Campbell, of the Village of Poinciana. “For example, Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe is set to bring in $1 million next year.”
When the hospital opened in 2002, volunteers stepped up to help wherever they were needed, including fundraising.
“I was asked by the hospital to form the official foundation,” Campbell said. “Before that, the auxiliary was a more informal group of volunteers.”
Campbell was the first chairman of the foundation board of directors when it formed in 2013. Then in 2015, he was named executive director and president of the foundation.
“I am so proud of everything the auxiliary and the foundation accomplished over the years,” he said. “Since the hospital opened, more than 2 million hours of volunteer service and almost $9 million were donated.”
One of Campbell’s proudest accomplishments is the growth of the Hearts for Our Hospital Gala, which raises funds for the hospital through auctions. The next event is Feb. 11, 2023.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.