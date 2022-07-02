Automobile lover happens upon one-of-a-kind car

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High near 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.