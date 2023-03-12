Auto club hosts show at Freedom Pointe

Residents of Freedom Pointe Place had a blast from the past on Wednesday as The Villages Classic Auto Club showcased its vintage cars. The senior living facility provided food and live music at the event for a day of fun and socialization. “We go out of our way to find out what the guests enjoy and organize our activities around that,” assisted living and memory care director Adam Durham said. “This car show was requested by a resident, and we’re going to make it an annual event.” A Model A Street Rod, a Chevelle SS, a Model T Touring and dozens of other classic cars lined the parking lot. Residents had the opportunity to learn about the cars from their owners as they walked around. Bob Krumdick, a long-time classic car enthusiast from the Village of St. James, showed off his 1969 Chevrolet Camaro at the event.
