Your Thursday edition of The Villages Daily Sun will be delivered by 8 p.m. Wednesday. Your Friday edition will arrive late as we navigate our delivery schedules around Hurricane Ian.
Right Now
72°
- Humidity: 96%
- Cloud Coverage: 100%
- Wind: 25 mph
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:19:52 AM
- Sunset: 07:15:47 PM
Today
Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with periods of rain. High 73F. Winds N at 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Tonight
Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 78F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
