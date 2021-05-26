Atlantic City Boys return for fun, interactive show

The Atlantic City Boys swept audience members off their feet Monday at Savannah Center.
The quartet returned with the songs of the rock and roll boy bands of the ’60s which had them singing and dancing along.
“The Atlantic City Boys are four dynamic lead singers who have wowed audiences in Las Vegas, Walt Disney World and of course, Atlantic City,” said the off-stage announcer just before the show.
Clark Barrios, Dan Reynolds, Sammy Pawlak and Erik Winger harmonized to songs by The Drifters, The Foundations, and especially Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, backed by a four-piece band.
They kicked off the show with a favorite, “December, 1963 (Oh What a Night!)”
