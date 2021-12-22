At home on All-Star stage

A pair of senior standouts from The Villages High School football team will compete among the state’s best today. Ellis Poplaski and Ed Williams will play in the Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Football Classic, both suiting up for the North team in the 66th annual North-versus-South matchup today at The H.G. Morse Range in The Villages. The duo are set to become the eighth and ninth Buffalo players in program history to participate in the statewide exhibition. “Any time we have an opportunity to have our own players from The Villages be here, it’s definitely an honor,” said VHS head coach Richard Pettus. “It’ll be exciting and emotional to see a couple Buffalo out there one last time, for sure.”
