At 85, Villager has been tearing up the track in competition

Since moving into the men’s 85-89 age group, Roger Vergin has been tearing up USA Track and Field’s Masters record book.
In four track meets since changing divisions in August, the Village of Pennecamp athlete has broken a USATF Masters record each time — including a world record in the 4x400 relay earlier this month at the USA Masters Indoor Track & Field Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.
“It feels really good,” Vergin said. “I’ve been competing now for 15 years and I’d broken a few relay records before and I’d broken some National Senior Games records. But I hadn’t broken an individual USA Track & Field record until last August just after I entered my new M85-89 age group.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.