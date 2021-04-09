At 102, Spruce Creek resident buck Merry still rolling strong

For Buck Merry’s 102nd birthday, Ed Fenstermacher wanted to do something special.
Fenstermacher offered a couple of things Merry turned down, until he eventually had the perfect idea for him: a new bowling ball.
“Most people, as they get older and they have health issues, they go from a heavier ball to a lighter ball,” Fenstermacher said. “Here’s Buck at 102 says, ‘I think I want to go from a 10-pound to an 11-pound.’”
On March 24, Merry turned 102 years old, and despite his age, he is still bowling — and not just casually. Merry is in four leagues and at times, rolls over 200.
A resident of Spruce Creek South, Merry’s is a well-known name by bowlers in The Villages. Merry is a part of the Hot Dog Classic league, which is run by Fenstermacher, at Spanish Springs Lanes.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.