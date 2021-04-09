At 102, Spruce Creek resident buck Merry still rolling strong

Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.