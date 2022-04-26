Astronomy group calls all stargazers

A passion for astronomy led Fruitland Park resident Dave Scruggs to start a club.
When a group of residents started talking about creating an astronomy community in the area, Scruggs was excited. Because he was the only one with a telescope, the group suggested he become president of the new group.
Scruggs’ goal for the Fruitland Park Astronomy Group is to give people an opportunity to learn, whether they are longtime astronomers or new to the hobby.
As more questions have come up during the group’s time searching the sky, Scruggs has been grateful for Mark Graybill and his expertise.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.