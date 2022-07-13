Assisting friends in need

Despite relying on an oxygen tank, Barbara McGee makes an effort to hop on her mower to cut her grass every few weeks. However, McGee’s home needed maintenance beyond what she could handle. That is why her friend Lorry Hein, of the Village of Tall Trees, nominated her house as the first project for Villagers Home Assist, a new program started by the Villagers Habitat for Humanity club. About a dozen club members met Friday at McGee’s house in Lady Lake to pressure wash the home’s exterior, clean the gutters, trim hedges and other chores.
“I’m incredibly grateful this many people showed up,” McGee said. “The amount of things they did in one day would take me a month, and that’s saying I could actually accomplish it all. They helped me take care of things I thought I’d never get done.”
Members have worked with Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter for the last nine months to launch the program that helps people in the community who need assistance with home maintenance.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.