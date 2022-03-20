Assisted living facilities celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Assisted living and healthcare communities put residents into the St. Patrick's Day spirit through popular celebrations and new events this year.
Harborchase of Wildwood, Watercrest Spanish Springs and Chatham Glen Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center were several of the assisted living, memory care and healthcare centers that put on special events on Thursday.
Residents enjoyed St. Patrick's Day by participating in the parade during the St. Patrick's Day Festival in Spanish Springs, enjoying a barbecue or having a party.
