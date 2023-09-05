Ask the Experts seminar addresses osteoarthritis

The latest in the UF Health’s Ask the Experts series was an osteoarthritis seminar about maintaining mobility as people age.
Dr. Shay Nimjareansuk, a primary care physician with University of Florida’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine, led a seminar Aug. 28 at UF Health Orthopaedics — Spanish Springs to help osteoarthritis patients learn more about the steps they can take to strengthen joints, enhance mobility, reduce pain and prevent injury. He also described a few nonsurgical treatment options.
