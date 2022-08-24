As weather cools off, entertainment heats up in The Villages

As autumn approaches, entertainment groups are gearing up to delight audiences.
The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra, the Melon Patch Players and the Off Broadway Players are just a few resident and professional groups opening their seasons.
“I believe the expectations •for this season are good,” said Pasquale Valerio, music director of The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra. “We have a good mix of music from classical to pops.”
The orchestra’s season will start off with a “Labor Day Celebration Pops 2022” performance at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
Opening the season with a show full of popular music is a tradition for the philharmonic. Audiences will hear opera, Broadway, country and, of course, patriotic songs.
