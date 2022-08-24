As weather cools off, entertainment heats up in The Villages

Karen Wink, of the Village of Amelia, rehearses in the Off Broadway Players’ show “Cocktails & Tattletales.”

 Caitlyn Jordan, Daily Sun

As autumn approaches, entertainment groups are gearing up to delight audiences.

The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra, the Melon Patch Players and the Off Broadway Players are just a few resident and professional groups opening their seasons.

“I believe the expectations •for this season are good,” said Pasquale Valerio, music director  of The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra. “We have a good mix of music from classical to pops.”

The orchestra’s season will start off with a “Labor Day Celebration Pops 2022” performance at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.

Opening the season with a show full of popular music is a tradition for the philharmonic. Audiences will hear opera, Broadway, country and, of course, patriotic songs.

Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.