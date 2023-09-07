As the local population expands, so do the many organizations that serve residents

David Booth spent years dreaming about the day he could expand the Restoring Hope Thrift Store.
Thanks to the support of the community, that dream has come true.
The thrift store supports the mission of Combat Veterans to Careers, a local, non-profit organization based out of Wildwood that helps veterans find jobs, pay for education, file claims and access support. Booth, president and CEO of CVC, hated turning away clothes people tried to donate to the thrift store because it only dealt in home items and furniture.
Opening Restoring Hope Clothing Boutique at 104 E. Wonder St. was one of the best things to happen to the community, he said.
