As restrictions fade, hospice has big changes underway

On Wednesday mornings, Elsa Kaye rises with the sun, eager to get to work.
Volunteering with Cornerstone Hospice at The Villages Hospice House is something she has done for almost 19 years, and she doesn’t stop for anything.
“I enjoy helping people,” said Kaye, of the Village Tierra Del Sol. “I feel hospice helped my mom, my dad and my sister-in-law. It’s one of the reasons I wanted to volunteer with them.”
