Arts and crafts clubs return to rec centers

The smell of acrylic paints in the air has returned in recreation centers around The Villages.
Last week marked the first time Villages arts and crafts clubs were able to meet in person since March. While the recreation centers aren’t yet ready to accommodate full club meetings again, many are taking advantage of a more informal opportunity to have access to their old equipment — such as the kiln room and craft closets — and to see each other again.
Patricia Bromberek, Functional Glass president, said her club’s first meeting back “went really well.”
“We can only meet half the group at a time, and our time is cut short,” Bromberek said, “but we’re just so happy to be back.”
