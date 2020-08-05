Artist shares musical influences and interests with The Villages

One day, a young Billy Buchanan was listening to Prince when his mom came into the room and said, “You know, Prince is nothing but a mix of Little Richard and James Brown.”
“And she was listing all of these other artists, like Jimi Hendrix,” Buchanan said. “And I was like, ‘There’s no way.’ But then I realized she was right. He took all these influences and made his own thing.”
As a result, Buchanan became really interested in music history, flipping through his father’s records and reading album sleeves.
Now a musician himself, Buchanan covers everyone from Chuck Berry and Michael Jackson to Stevie Wonder and The Temptations. He writes his own songs, too, which are influenced by the large body of soul, rock, country and gospel that he enjoys.
