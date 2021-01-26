Artist’s lengthened stay in The Villages allows her to hone her abilities

Lucy Cabrera has jump-started her foray into the world of art.
Last year, instead of heading back north to New York, Cabrera found herself staying in The Villages, giving herself different opportunities to hone her craft.
She has set up an easel where she gets light coming in from the back doors’ windows of her Village Hacienda home.
“I find it very relaxing,” Cabrera said. “I’ll get started with something, and I’ll look and say, ‘Wow, that’s not bad.’”
She ended up sending one of her recent works, a watercolor painting of some trees, to her granddaughter.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, Cabrera has been teaching herself the ways of drawing and painting. She has been drawing with pencils, and has added watercolors and acrylics to her palette. She also is interested in learning how to use pastels.
