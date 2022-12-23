Artist’s creativity flows with watercolors

A coloring contest helped to instill in Gail Bannock a lifelong love of art.
Back in elementary school, she won that coloring contest and her prize for coloring a drawing of Hansel and Gretel was a a wardrobe for Barbie dolls.
“That gave me the incentive to continue,” said Bannock, who lives in Stonecrest, a 55+ community in Summerfield. “I wish I had saved (that drawing).”
Throughout her life, she has painted everything from still life photos to florals to landscapes, mainly using watercolors.
“I painted my first palm trees here (in Florida),” Bannock said. “Art will always be in my life.”
She said it’s been a wonderful hobby.
