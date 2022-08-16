Art league names artist of the month

The world looks a little different ever since Susie Schreiber dove into creating her own paintings.
“The clouds are phenomenal,” said Schreiber, of the Village Santo Domingo. “You pay attention to more things, people, colors, shapes, negative spaces. Every painting has its own challenge.”•As much as she enjoys creating art, teaching people how to make their own art is just as satisfying.
“It’s time to give back to society,” Schreiber said. “I want them to have as much fun as I have. It’s a love. It’s a passion.”
The Villages Art League named Schreiber its artist of the month for August.
“It’s wonderful,” Schreiber said. “It’s exciting that they selected me.”
During her recent presentation to the VAL, she talked about her past, including a series of paintings featuring a bird’s nest, a project that’s lasted for around 30 years.
It started out empty when her children weren’t able to get pregnant at the time, but when Schreiber’s children learned they were going to be parents, she created a new painting with eggs in the nest. Once the grandchildren were born, Schreiber painted more birds to the nest.
