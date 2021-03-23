Art interrupted: craft shows return from hiatus

While the local art world had to halt its public events due to the coronavirus pandemic, artists were busy at work in the meantime.
A year later, art and craft shows are slowly returning to the fold, but are now employing safety measures for those attending.
From resident artists to those from around Florida and beyond, art lovers have a lot to soak up in the coming weeks.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
