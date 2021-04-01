Army veteran wins a new SUV through VA-sponsored contest

For military veterans, the road back into civilian life can be bumpy.
But for one veteran from Ocala, Ernest Knight, that ride will be a lot smoother, thanks to a new Toyota 4Runner.
On Tuesday, Knight, 31, a former U.S. Army food service specialist who served in the Middle East, was handed the keys to the 2021 SUV as part of a promotion by Hiring Our Heroes, or HOH.
HOH is an initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, which since 2011 has partnered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in helping vets retool their military skills for the civilian workforce.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.