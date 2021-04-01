Army veteran wins a new SUV through VA-sponsored contest

Frank DeLuca, second from left, founder and president of DeLuca Toyota in Ocala, presents the key to a 2021 Toyota 4Runner to Army veteran Ernest Knight, who won the SUV in a contest sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and Toyota. They’re joined by Mike Galloucis Sr., left, executive director of the VA’s Benefits Experience Directorate, and Adam Rocke, senior director of events and programs at Hiring Our Heroes.