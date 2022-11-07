Area synagogues have 2023 mah-jongg cards for sale

Mah-jongg is quite popular in and around The Villages, with many social clubs and games played at homes, recreation centers and online.
At Temple Shalom of Central Florida in Oxford, mah-jongg continues to be popular.
The synagogue hosted a mah-jongg tournament last month, with 144 people participating. Tournament chair Reva Ceader, of the Village of Duval, said Temple Shalom is seeing incredible growth with these tournaments.
“We had players from across the tri-county area and other parts of Florida attend October’s tournament,” she said.
Mah-jongg requires players to use tiles, but the U.S. version also includes cards listing rules and hands. The National Mah-Jongg League, which produces the cards, changes the game’s rules and hands every year, so getting an updated card is necessary. Temple Shalom has consistently been one of the top sellers of mah-jongg cards over the last several years.
