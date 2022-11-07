Area synagogues have 2023 mah-jongg cards for sale

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 81F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.