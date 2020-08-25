Area public schools begin new school year

Parting was a little emotional for a few kindergartners and their parents, but almost everyone else at traditional public schools in The Villages area seemed excited to be back on campus.
Even those teaching online were enthusiastic to be educating students again.
Fifth-grader Natavia Chavers said it was good to be back Monday at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.
“You get to learn,” she said as she walked toward the gate with her mask on her face, just like all the students.
Masks are required at all public schools in Lake, Sumter and Marion counties whenever students will have difficulty maintaining appropriate social distancing. Handwashing and hand-sanitizing are a required part of the classroom routines, too.
