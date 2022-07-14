Area construction academies lead students to careers

Ricardo Palomino has gone from learning in the classroom to building classrooms since graduating from The Villages High School.
Palomino pursued a career in construction in school through VHS’s Construction Management Academy. Now, the class of 2022 graduate is a field engineer intern with Wharton-Smith Inc., the general contractor working on The Villages High School’s new campus in Sumter County.
“It blows my mind because every day I’m working on something new,” Palomino said. “There is so much information I can take from this to my future.”
The Villages High School’s Construction Management Academy, the Academy of Construction Technologies and other programs like them in the area offer students the opportunity to learn practical skills in their fields that give them a leg up when heading out into the workforce.
