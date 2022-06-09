Area churches warn of scams targeting congregants

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.