Area churches warn of scams targeting congregants

Pastor Mark Schulz of Open Bible Lutheran Church in Oxford said scams can happen to anyone.
“We had a congregant who was recently scammed out of $2,000,” he said. “He was visiting a few people fighting cancer at the hospital when a woman asked him to buy gift cards for the patients and staff. He purchased the cards, and the woman kept them all for herself.”
Schulz and Open Bible Lutheran aren’t alone in reporting scammers targeting area houses of worship.
