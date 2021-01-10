Area churches starting to add services for 2021

A new year means a new way forward for some area houses of worship that had to reduce or curtail services in 2020 due to COVID-19. A handful of local churches already are announcing plans to add more worship times this month.
Grace Tabernacle in Wildwood plans to launch a second Sunday service at 8:30 a.m. starting today. The church is located on Warm Springs Avenue in Wildwood, and Senior Pastor Gary Washburn said Grace Tabernacle is expanding worship opportunities in a bid to introduce new Villages residents to the church.
