Area churches mark Ash Wednesday in novel ways

“Last year, we had 200 people inside the sanctuary for Ash Wednesday services,” said the Rev. Ed Bartle, associate rector for St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages. “This year, it’s a lot different, but the spirit remains strong.”
With COVID-19 forcing many houses of worship to change the way they operate for safety and social distancing reasons, area churches that celebrated Ash Wednesday found new ways to mark the first day of Lent.
At St. George Episcopal, the church opted to hold two services inside the sanctuary, with social distancing protocols in place. Congregants unable to sit inside the sanctuary had the option of watching worship in the church lobby. Despite the smaller crowd, Bartle encouraged those in attendance to take stock of their spiritual lives.
