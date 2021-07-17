Area churches host weekend blood drives

When Hope Lutheran Church and Fairway Christian Church joined forces to hold a combined outdoor worship service this past Easter, it was a matter of when, not if, the neighboring sanctuaries would team up again for
an activity. That time is Sunday, when the churches hold a combined blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon. It’s one of three blood drives that OneBlood will be holding that day at Villages-area churches. “We are happy to welcome OneBlood’s Big Red Bus to the parking lot that the two churches share,” said Gary Serago, associate minister at Fairway Christian. “All blood donated will be used to save lives in the local area.”
