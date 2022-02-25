Area churches celebrate milestone anniversaries

There are times where Lead Pastor Chris Holck counts his blessings when it comes to the growth at Live Oaks Community Church. “I continue to say we don’t aspire to be a huge church, but we want to be a healthy church,” he said. “And with the growth we’ve seen these last
10 years, we are a healthy church.” Live Oaks Community Church, one of several churches celebrating milestones of late, marked its 10th anniversary this past weekend with services at its Woodridge Campus in Oxford. A special banquet honored the charter members in its congregation. “We like to call those charter members the Live Oaks ‘Pioneers’,” noted Holck. “We started with 122 charter members for Live Oaks. Now we have hundreds of congregants regularly attending worship at two campuses.”
