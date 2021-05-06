Area churches ask residents to come together In day of prayer

Today is the National Day of Prayer, and it is a day for Villagers and those around the country to turn to God in prayer and meditation.
This year’s theme is “Lord, Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty,” which is based on 2 Corinthians 3:17. Some area churches are commemorating the National Day of Prayer through events intended to bring their congregations and the community together.
New Covenant United Methodist Church has a busy schedule today to mark the National Day of Prayer. The church has created a “Prayer Wheel” aimed at engaging other faith partners and all ministries inside the church.
“The Prayer Wheel got underway today at the stroke of midnight and will conclude at the stroke of midnight tonight,” said Janine Rogers, director of missions and outreach for New Covenant UMC. “It is a complete 24 hours of prayer that we are encouraging the entire church and community to get involved in.”
