Area churches are offering options for kids, teens

When summer break begins, learning about faith doesn’t come to an end. Houses of worship around The Villages and elsewhere typically provide children with opportunities to have fun and learn about God through summer camps, mission trips and Vacation Bible Schools.
But the COVID-19 crisis has forced some area churches to rethink some of those summer plans, canceling or postponing some events while changing the structure of others.
Vacation Bible School is a popular way children, primarily those in elementary school, learn about religion. VBS programs typically happen over the summer when kids are out of school.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.