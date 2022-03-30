Area church honors Vietnam veterans

The sanctuary of Fairway Christian Church in The Villages was filled with patriotism Tuesday as the church’s Military Outreach Ministry held its first remembrance celebration to mark National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
“When then-President Donald Trump signed into law the measure recognizing March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day, we knew something had to be done to commemorate our veterans,” said Marlene Wilkie, a Village of Sabal Chase resident who helped put together the event. “As one of the few church-based outreach programs in the region that’s focused on the military and veterans, it was appropriate for us to do something.”
The COVID-19 pandemic put such plans on hold for two years, as mass indoor gatherings were impossible for health and safety reasons. But this year was different, as hundreds of veterans, their families and others gathered at the church to hear patriotic music, poems and declarations.
