Area CARES programs help business recovery in Sumter and Lake counties

Christina Smith applied for the Lake CARES Business Assistance Grant Program to help her store, Brylah Fashions, in any way possible.
“We want to make sure we can keep our employees and stay open,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected everything the past few months, especially impacted Smith’s business. Some days, she doesn’t see a single person come into her store in Spanish Springs. Recently, activity has picked up, but it isn’t back to normal.
Some area businesses have had to close, changed their operations or let staff go to stay afloat. Programs like Lake CARES are meant to alleviate some of the pressure put on businesses so they don’t have to resort to those options.
